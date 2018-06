i can’t write a love poem.

awful way to start,

like the machinations of our hearts

beating in tandem.

yours larger

than your baby fist

& infinitely stronger.

i have always learned

through abstaining.

but i’m hungry.

I wanna strip you down to your bones

breakable and pale.

I’m moonsick.

you rise east.

thump, thump, thump—

helga lives in a body. their work has appeared in spy kids review, witchcraft magazine. & elsewhere. they tweet @helgafloros.

