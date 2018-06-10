DUDES by NATE VACCARO

At the Laundromat the cycles wash out

Angel instincts from the yellowed armpits

Of your t-shirts to exist as you were given

Is the kind of dullness a body gets

Submerged under ice for a thousand years

Until dragged out, placed under operating

Lights to only get a chance at ugliness

Our hulks have been brewing for millennia

Collecting soap and shoplifting perfume

Touching grit from the fraying hem

Ditched under the magnifying glass, our

Manicures severed and then pickled. I am sorry

You never got to see the sun burn

Your skin when it was new.

Nate Vaccaro is a haunted doll apologist attending college in Rhode Island. They are currently working on their first full-length book of poetry and can be found in (b)OINK Zine, OCCULUM, and FIVE:2:ONE Magazine. Follow them on Twitter @enjayve and on Instagram as tenderbutton.

