THE HOUSE WITH TWENTY THREE ROOMS by AMRITA CHAKRABORTY

you are always

searching for yourself in every reflective

surface. now turn and face it. the absence of

what you haunted, late at night when you hoped

he slept like a petal, a cast off shade

moved from room to room. running your hand

over every door. you want to be a blessing but

you’ve gotten caught in all this dust. it encircles

you, you storm. dingos in your front yard, the garden

trampled like a seagull’s croak. yeah maybe that’s a

silly analogy. these days i’m full of them, i lay awake

crazed and joyful. but i never think about what i can’t have

don’t ever think about what you can’t have.

like why can’t he meet your expectations why

can’t the sleeping boy be a sleeping girl

and why can’t he close a fist without you flinching.

there’s a technique to denial, honey, you’ve only

gone ankle deep. still. if the moon can survive days each month

on only a sliver of the sun, so can you. so can

your heart, crimson and hot and reaching forth,

just another species of deep sea creature passing

in the dark. clutching its self-made light.

any other source

unnecessary.

Amrita Chakraborty is a Bangladeshi-American writer and student located in New York City. Her work has previously been published in The Rising Phoenix Review and The Olivetree Review, and she has self-published a chapbook entitled Incarnate. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature, and her interests include music, social justice, and stargazing.

