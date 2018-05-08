FROM TOP TO ENDING by MSW

bass boomin

shhhhhrrrrrrttt soft tires on pavement

chhht, a layered clap & snare from behind me

breaths of a nigga behind me, getting closer

exhaling to my right

off footsteps in the grass & dirt,

& one sharp scuff from me sidestepping a stroller

steel lock & chain aluminum fencing

soft screechin

the pressure of my index- & middle finger on the jugular referencing my heartbeat to my stepping pattern

graceful light slapping wind whipping wafting full black trashbags

you couldn’t convince me that birds weren’t just synthesizers

a thought: does my response to the calming texture of tires on streets make me inherently more American?

yo! but when i look back it ain’t for me

Billie Jean in the pharmacy

pink engine rumblings

Rick Flair slapping outside family Dollar

aluminum scratching the sidewalk

a v specific tenderness in the early spring breeze cooling my cheeks

a drill driving sumn into sumn else

a sphere of spit dropping thoo the air thoo a hole in the concrete,

it’s cave-black from top to ending

a fucking griiip of plunged needles tucked past a black fence against a tree trunk

arm like branches splintering me & beneath me

some look just like me

some nigga speaking the truth out the shadows outside Walgreens, giving that mf glory up

quintessential ice cream truck music

J’s squeaking, balls bouncing​​

lil ones on the handball court

msw is a writer & artist living in New York City by way of Kansas City Missouri. he’s a leading authority on friendship, and plans on opening an artist residency for underrepresented artists. his debut Sparse Black Whimsy: A Memoir is available on 2fast2house. follow him on Instagram @marcusscottwilliams @flashmemoirs

