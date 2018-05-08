SUMMER RAINSTORM by ADIRA BENNETT

dedicated to S.B. and L.D.
you are my favorite
aching summer rainstorm:
dewdrop fingers, sugarcane
mouth, the valley flooding
sweet and deep. you sing
all the salt from the sea
of my skin. us, our tangled
driftwood bodies, merging
river limbs flowing
home, home, home.
Adira Bennett (adirabennett.com // miel-et-sel.tumblr.com) is an artist, writer, and student from NYC. Adira was the recipient of a Scholastic Art & Writing Awards national gold medal in 2013 and has previous or upcoming publications by The Feminist Wire, Waxing & Waning, Persephone’s Daughters, Maudlin House, Figroot Press, and The Glass Kite Anthology. She interns in a forensic biology laboratory.
