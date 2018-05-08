SUMMER RAINSTORM by ADIRA BENNETT

dedicated to S.B. and L.D.

you are my favorite

aching summer rainstorm:

dewdrop fingers, sugarcane

mouth, the valley flooding

sweet and deep. you sing

all the salt from the sea

of my skin. us, our tangled

driftwood bodies, merging

river limbs flowing

home, home, home.

Adira Bennett (adirabennett.com // miel-et-sel.tumblr.com) is an artist, writer, and student from NYC. Adira was the recipient of a Scholastic Art & Writing Awards national gold medal in 2013 and has previous or upcoming publications by The Feminist Wire, Waxing & Waning, Persephone’s Daughters, Maudlin House, Figroot Press, and The Glass Kite Anthology. She interns in a forensic biology laboratory.

Advertisements