Issue 50 | August 2020

To celebrate our 50th issue, we invited former contributors to share video readings of work originally published here in Vagabond City Lit. We’re awfully proud of the artists and writers we’ve published since 2013 and always excited to see the incredible new work we’re sent each month. Thank you to the contributors who helped with this project, to everyone who has trusted us with their work, and to you for reading and supporting our journal.

