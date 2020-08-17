Issue 50 | August 2020

To celebrate our 50th issue, we invited former contributors to share video readings of work originally published here in Vagabond City Lit. We’re awfully proud of the artists and writers we’ve published since 2013 and always excited to see the incredible new work we’re sent each month. Thank you to the contributors who helped with this project, to everyone who has trusted us with their work, and to you for reading and supporting our journal.
Levi Cain‘s “GLORIA IN EXCELSIS DYKE” was originally published in Issue 40. Levi’s first chapbook, ‘dogteeth.’ is forthcoming from Ursus Americanus Press. You can follow Levi’s work at @honestlyliketbh.
Keith J. Castillo‘s “Holy Fever” was originally published in Issue 13. You can follow Keith’s work at @nonbinarybird.
Hannah Cohen‘s “In My Last Relationship, I Was a Television” was originally published in Issue 14. You can find more of Hannah’s work at hannahlewiscohen.com.
Logan February‘s “Black Hoodie, Wolfboy, Heatache” and “Pitanga” were originally published in Issues 15 and 20. You can find Logan online at @loganfebruary.
khaliah d. pitts’ “Kelly Drive” was originally published in Issue 37. You can learn more about khaliah’s work and other projects at www.khaliahdpitts.com.
MJ Santiago’s “Homeward” was originally published in Issue 10. Check out more at www.mjsantiago.com and find MJ’s chapbook Swallow at Bottlecap Press.
Lillian Sickler‘s “Floodlights” was originally published in Issue 28. You can find more of Lillian’s work at doulapress.wordpress.com/lillian-sickler-poetry.
Adrian Sobol‘s “How to Leave a Party” was originally published in Issue 22. You can follow Adrian at @yo_adrianididit and check out his debut collection The Life of the Party Is Harder to Find Until You’re the Last One Around from Malarkey Books.
Natalie Wee’s “Birthright” was originally published in Issue 38. The 2nd edition of Natalie’s collection, Our Bodies & Other Fine Machines, is coming out this fall. You can find more of Natalie’s work at natalieweewrites.com.