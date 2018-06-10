THE COLLAGIST by WALE AYINLA

I think of a number I subtract

my siblings from it and divide

the difference by father’s absence Convert

this into an equation

Three times the number is the same

as when dust is added to it Take

a face into your hands and add it

to tomorrow growing in your marrows

Approximate your heartbeat

into significant figures of hummingbird

speaking your body into light Or

a heavy moon sighing behind you

Do you still own your fears Boy

the storm crashes on you

and your vision tastes like salt Now

you are a piece of anything dark

Wale Ayinla is a 20-year-old Nigerian writer and poet who writes from the ancient city of Abeokuta. His works appear or are forthcoming on Brittle Paper, Kalahari Review, Prachya Review, Dwarts, Expound, and others. His poem, “Little Boys are Large Exit Doors” was a finalist in the Kreative Diadem Poetry Prize, 2017. He is @Wale_Ayinla on Twitter.

Advertisements