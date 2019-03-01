BACK HOME by JULIA TRAVERS

My body

is my home,

but I shuttered it

awhile back,

and I’ve hovered nearby

like a tangled kite,

a drunken bird.

Now I look through the windows,

knock on panes, trace ledges.

My hands follow mossy walls.

I see how the roof

points to the sky,

and I want to live

in there again,

where my stuff is

and the myths are mine,

where my limbs meet

and my paths cross,

where I walk in my own footsteps.

I started to pick the lock

and push the door,

but now,

I’m just breathing,

waiting to be recognized,

to find I am

back home.

Julia Travers is a writer and artist in Virginia. She writes poetry, fiction, and news stories. Find her work with OnBeing, The Journal of Wild Culture, The Mindfulness Bell,and other publications. See more at writingsbyjt.wordpress.com.

