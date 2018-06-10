LAUREL, YANNY AND THE VACUUM OF SPACE by VICTOR SHAW

you hear laurel I hear yanny

you hear vinyl I hear caliper

you hear sodom I hear I hate your best friend more than you hate my best friend

you hear breeding ground I hear dumbell

you hear sodden I hear danube

you hear liminal I hear plug it

you hear pencil I hear number hell

you hear gusto I hear mister

you hear anubis I hear padlock

you hear tony hawk underground I hear builders

you hear monsoon I hear stuckage

we both hear idoru

you hear poppy seed I hear c’est la titty

you hear trimmer I hear nuzlocke

you hear time belt I hear polyp

you hear zipper I hear proprietary

you hear sex I can’t hear sex

you hear escape I hear nut shack

you hear snooze I hear a synthesizer at the bottom of a lake

you hear desiccate I hear muffintop

you hear eyeball I hear palm tree

we both hear diagon alley

you hear your earliest memory I hear concrete

you hear that’s what it was like during the depression I hear hitachi

you hear manipulation I hear helmet

you hear dog ascension I hear teardrop

you hear alfred I hear jester

you hear the number 27 I hear poppy seed

you hear barthuba I hear giant houses

you hear helpless I hear gourmand

you hear sephora I hear scholarship

you don’t want to talk about it I hear emboss

you hear gauze I hear window

you hear ghoulish I her titique

you hear glass bleads falling on black ice I hear grease

you hear lamp I hear predictable

you hear bomberman I hear corruption fetish

you hear shameless I hear nuzzle

you hear felon I hear skeleton money

you hear invisible I hear maiden

you hear screwdriver I hear cigarette

you hear narcolepsy I hear kissing

you hear auvers I hear kitchenette

you hear cumslut I hear cocktail

you hear caesar I keep getting smaller

we both hear ghost ship

you hear lease I hear fisheye

you hear void entrance I hear uboa

you hear flashlight I hear cereal prize

you hear social I hear kurnig

you hear nirvana I hear interpellate

you hear yung phantom I hear my earliest memory

you hear windchime I hear urn

you hear optical I hear cellophane

you hear ceiling I hear pikmin

you hear that could be our thing what do you think I’m talking

two young lovers and half-priced drinks I hear eclipse

you hear division I hear broomstick

you hear mooncore I hear sibyl

you hear tectonic I can’t hear anything

we both hear wasteland

you hear bluetooth I hear hallway

you hear melody I hear huffer

you hear marginal I hear stairway

we both hear train station

you hear graduated I hear pillow balloon

you hear pimple I hear converter

you hear boneyard I hear reset button

you hear upstream but I still hear wasteland

Victor Shaw is an undergrad at Wayne State University over in Detroit. He is also one of the Kelly-Hopkinsville goblins. Some of his poetry can be found in Occulum, Philosophical Idiot, and the Wayne Literary Review. You can give Victor lifeblood validation on twitter @pajamashaw.

