I WAS NAMED AFTER SOMEONE ELSE by EMILY LAVRADOR

Emily Rose Lavrador
December 24th
We would wait to put up stockings
Until all cake had been eaten
Because it was her birthday first
I would kneel on scraped knees
And hear my cousin talk of color, strength, volume
Peel up the skin of his wiser words
and drape the film over
the cantankerous crab
who believes honey dyed hair distracts
from thirty years of folding flesh
Each Christmas the last Christmas,
I will lie to you on your deathbed
(Vosiñha Rosa, I have found a rich Portuguese boy)
As you lied to me for twenty years
That you were dying
Raised near the artichoke capital of the world, Emily Lavrador is working to return to the ocean. She currently resides in Roseville, California, and spends time visiting various lighthouses and writing to suppress intrusive nihilistic thoughts. She is a twenty year old student, writer, artist, and friend who will be attending University of California Santa Cruz this upcoming Fall majoring in Literature.