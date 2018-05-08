I WAS NAMED AFTER SOMEONE ELSE by EMILY LAVRADOR

Emily Rose Lavrador

December 24th

We would wait to put up stockings

Until all cake had been eaten

Because it was her birthday first

I would kneel on scraped knees

And hear my cousin talk of color, strength, volume

Peel up the skin of his wiser words

and drape the film over

the cantankerous crab

who believes honey dyed hair distracts

from thirty years of folding flesh

Each Christmas the last Christmas,

I will lie to you on your deathbed

(Vosiñha Rosa, I have found a rich Portuguese boy)

As you lied to me for twenty years

That you were dying

Raised near the artichoke capital of the world, Emily Lavrador is working to return to the ocean. She currently resides in Roseville, California, and spends time visiting various lighthouses and writing to suppress intrusive nihilistic thoughts. She is a twenty year old student, writer, artist, and friend who will be attending University of California Santa Cruz this upcoming Fall majoring in Literature.

